How to Stream the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame College Football Game

Are you ready to watch the highly-anticipated matchup between the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish? If you’ve cut the cord or don’t have a live-streaming service, don’t worry! I’m here to help you find the best and cheapest ways to stream the game.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, September 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC. The broadcasters for the game are Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge, and Kathryn Tappen. The current betting line has Ohio State as a 3.5-point favorite with an over/under of 55.5.

The best streaming option to watch the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game is DIRECTV STREAM. They offer a free trial period of five days, allowing you to sign up and enjoy the game without any cost. Their basic Entertainment package includes major network channels like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC, as well as sports channels like ESPN and FS1. If you want to upgrade, they also offer packages with additional sports networks like the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, and SEC Network.

If you’re looking for alternative streaming options, some other choices include Fubo, Sling TV, Peacock, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. However, keep in mind that these options may come with additional costs or limited availability for NBC.

If you’re feeling lucky and want to add some excitement to the game, you can also place bets on the DraftKings Sportsbook. They offer odds and lines for the game, and with a winning bet, you could earn enough money to cover a full month of cable or streaming.

Don’t miss out on this highly-anticipated college football game. Stream it live and enjoy all the action between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish!

Sources:

– NBC

– DIRECTV STREAM

– DraftKings Sportsbook