How to Watch Ohio State vs. Maryland College Football Game: Best Streaming Options

Believe it or not, the Maryland Terrapins are considered the fourth-best team in the Big Ten this season. However, they face a tough challenge as the three better teams are all in their division, making it difficult for them to finish with more than a 9-3 record.

On October 7th, Maryland will have a chance to shock the world as they take on the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. This highly anticipated matchup between two unbeaten Big Ten foes will be Fox’s “Big Noon Saturday” game of the week.

If you are a cord-cutter or have given up cable or live-streaming services, you may be wondering how to watch this game. Luckily, there are several streaming options available.

One of the best streaming options is DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a five-day free trial. This service provides the most top cable channels compared to its competitors. With the basic Entertainment package, you get major network channels like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC, as well as ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1. Upgrading to other packages gives you more options such as the ACC Network, Big Ten Network, and SEC Network.

The great thing about DIRECTV STREAM’s free trial is that you can sign up for any package you want without being charged for upgraded plans. You can even sign up for the top-tier Premier package, which usually costs $154.99 per month, enjoy all 140 channels for five days, and then cancel.

If DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t suit your needs, there are other streaming options available such as Fubo for $84.99 per month with at least a one-day free trial, Sling TV for $40 per month (Fox availability depends on select media markets) with a 50% discount on the first month, Hulu + Live TV for $69.99 per month, and YouTube TV for $72.99 per month.

Whatever your streaming preference, you have a variety of options to choose from when it comes to watching the Ohio State vs. Maryland college football game. Don’t miss out on this exciting matchup!

