Best Streaming Options to Watch College Football Games During Week 5

After a physically and emotionally draining win last weekend, the Ohio State Buckeyes are taking ae week. But as a fan, you might be looking for other college football games to fill your Saturday. Fortunately, there are 15 games featuring at least one ranked team, with 12 of them being on the road. This means there could be some unexpected outcomes happening across the country.

If you want to watch as many big games as possible during Week 5, here are some recommendations for streaming services to consider. As a streaming expert, I will guide you through the best and most affordable ways to stream today’s games.

For the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game, the best streaming option is DIRECTV STREAM. This live TV streaming service offers a five-day free trial, which is the only guaranteed multi-day trial in the industry. DIRECTV STREAM provides the most top cable channels compared to its competitors. The basic Entertainment package includes major network channels like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC, as well as ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1. Upgraded packages include additional channels such as the ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, SEC Network, CBS Sports Network, and more.

What’s great about DIRECTV STREAM’s free trial is that you can sign up for any package without being charged for upgraded plans. You can even try out the top-tier Premier package, which usually costs $154.99 per month, and enjoy all 140 channels for five days before canceling.

Other streaming options to consider for college football games include Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, ESPN+, and Peacock. Each service offers different channel packages and features, so you can choose the one that best suits your preferences and budget.

So, get ready to enjoy a day filled with college football action streaming the games of your choice. Just make sure to sign up for the appropriate streaming service to ensure you don’t miss out on any exciting moments on the field.

