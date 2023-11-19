New Article: Indigenous TikTok Creators Empowering Change through Online Platforms

Indigenous creators from Manitoba are breaking barriers and making their mark in the digital world through the TikTok Accelerator for Indigenous Creators program. A select group of six talented individuals from the region has been chosen to participate in this year’s program, presented the National Screen Institute. Through this initiative, Indigenous TikTokers are provided with specialized training and mentorship to enhance their content creation skills and expand their online presence.

Kairyn Potts, a visionary voice selected as a mentor for the program, emphasizes the significance of creating engaging content and leveraging social media platforms to build meaningful brand awareness. This opportunity not only empowers Indigenous creators equipping them with vital storytelling skills but also opens doors to exciting opportunities.

The program is under the guidance of respected industry professionals, including Sherry Mckay, an Ojibway Anishinaabe creator, Sarah Simpson-Yellowquill, a filmmaker from Long Plain First Nation, and Erica Wilson, a Saulteaux artist and community connector. In addition to mentoring, the program offers participants access to workshops, guest speakers, and online courses, providing a holistic learning experience.

Indigenous representation in the media has historically been lacking, especially in the realm of social media. However, platforms like TikTok have paved the way for Indigenous creators to share their stories and art with the world. Despite facing challenges such as racism and discrimination, Indigenous TikTokers are carving out their space and witnessing significant growth.

The internet, while an avenue for creativity, also harbors potential dangers for Indigenous LGBTQ2S+ individuals due to online anonymity. Opportunities like the TikTok Accelerator program aim to address these issues fostering a safer and more inclusive online environment.

Kairyn Potts, who identifies as Two Spirit and queer, believes that the program and partnerships with organizations like the National Screen Institute create opportunities for more people to express their true selves. These initiatives empower Indigenous creators to be at the forefront of technological advancements, making their stories and voices heard on a global scale.

As a new generation of Indigenous creators emerges, there is a hunger to tell authentic stories and create meaningful content. Potts encourages those who are hesitant to embrace their identities online to “feel the fear and do it anyway.” By embracing intergenerational strength and challenging intergenerational trauma, Indigenous creators are reshaping the digital landscape, demonstrating their resilience, and demanding visibility.

FAQ:

Q: What is the TikTok Accelerator for Indigenous Creators program?

A: The TikTok Accelerator for Indigenous Creators program is an initiative presented the National Screen Institute. It offers specialized training, mentorship, and resources to Indigenous TikTokers to enhance their content creation skills and grow their online presence.

Q: Why is Indigenous representation important in social media?

A: Indigenous representation in social media is crucial for bringing awareness to diverse Indigenous perspectives, stories, and art. It helps combat underrepresentation and fosters a more inclusive online environment.

Q: What challenges do Indigenous creators face online?

A: Indigenous creators may encounter racism, discrimination, and ignorance surrounding their identities, particularly for LGBTQ2S+ individuals. Online anonymity can enable the expression of harmful statements. The TikTok Accelerator program and similar initiatives strive to address these challenges and create safer spaces online.