Indigenous Creators from Manitoba Shine on TikTok

Manitoba’s Indigenous social media creators are making waves on TikTok, as six individuals from the province have been selected for the prestigious TikTok Accelerator for Indigenous Creators. Organized the National Screen Institute, this program aims to empower and support emerging creators in enhancing their online presence and storytelling abilities.

The selected creators will learn valuable skills in content creation and self-promotion on TikTok, a popular video-sharing platform. The cohort will be mentored Kairyn Potts, one of the “Visionary Voices” handpicked TikTok. Under the guidance of seasoned advisors, including Sherry Mckay, Sarah Simpson-Yellowquill, and Erica Wilson, the program will provide workshops, guest speakers, and online courses.

Indigenous representation in media, particularly on social media platforms, has historically been lacking. However, there is a noticeable shift as the Indigenous presence on TikTok grows. Potts, who himself is an active creator on the platform, recognizes the opportunities that arise when individuals share their stories and authentic selves. Despite facing racism and ignorance, Potts remains optimistic about the positive impact that Indigenous creators can have.

Creating a safe space for Indigenous LGBTQ2S+ individuals online is a priority, as the internet can be a dangerous environment due to anonymous hateful remarks. Potts believes that initiatives like the TikTok Accelerator, in collaboration with the National Screen Institute, play a crucial role in increasing representation and fostering a safer online community.

The rise of a new generation of Indigenous creators, hungry to share their stories and express their creativity, is evident. These creators are breaking barriers and gaining global recognition for their meaningful content. Potts encourages anyone hesitant to express their true selves online, urging them to embrace their fears and forge ahead. Indigenous people have a rich history of technological innovation, and TikTok is just the latest platform for their voices to be heard.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the TikTok Accelerator for Indigenous Creators?

The TikTok Accelerator for Indigenous Creators is a training program organized the National Screen Institute. It aims to provide support and mentorship for emerging Indigenous creators on the TikTok platform, helping them enhance their online presence and storytelling skills.

2. How many Manitobans are participating in this year’s TikTok Accelerator?

Six Manitobans have been selected as part of the cohort of 40 Indigenous creators chosen for this year’s TikTok Accelerator for Indigenous Creators.

3. Who leads the program?

Sherry Mckay, an Ojibway Anishinaabe creator, serves as the returning program advisor. Sarah Simpson-Yellowquill, a filmmaker from Long Plain First Nation, and Erica Wilson, a Saulteaux artist/community connector, are the program co-managers.

4. What can participants expect from the program?

Participants in the TikTok Accelerator for Indigenous Creators can expect workshops, guest speakers, and online courses to help them learn more about content creation, storytelling, and effective use of the TikTok platform. The program is designed to help participants develop their brand awareness and foster meaningful connections within the industry.

5. How does this program contribute to increasing Indigenous representation on social media?

The TikTok Accelerator for Indigenous Creators provides a platform for Indigenous creators to share their stories and experiences. By empowering and supporting these creators, the program contributes to breaking the barriers that have historically limited Indigenous representation on social media, fostering a more inclusive online space.