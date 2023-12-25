Impress Your Holiday Guests with a Delicious Golden Rum Cake

Are you looking to wow your guests this holiday season with a show-stopping dessert? Look no further than our Golden Rum Cake recipe. This moist and flavorful cake is not only easy to make but also incredibly delicious. And the best part? It starts with a box of cake mix.

Last year, our Golden Rum Cake was the most popular dessert on our site, and it’s not hard to see why. With its golden color, buttery rum glaze, and crown of walnuts, it is a true centerpiece for any holiday table. But what makes it even better is that it tastes homemade, despite the fact that it relies on a few store-bought shortcuts.

Made with a combination of cake mix and pudding mix, this rum cake is a winner every time. Our Test Kitchen has given it their seal of approval, and with over 1,500 reviewers raving about it, you know it’s a hit. Users have called it “an absolute winner” and “the holy grail of Rum Cake.”

Not only is this cake incredibly delicious, but it is also simple to make. Just follow our easy-to-follow recipe and enjoy the heavenly aroma that fills your home as it bakes. And don’t be surprised if your family requests it at every holiday meal from now on.

To make the Golden Rum Cake, start prepping your Bundt pan with a layer of chopped walnuts. Then, mix together the cake mix, pudding mix, eggs, rum, water, and oil until fully blended. Pour the batter over the nuts and bake for an hour. While the cake bakes, prepare the rum glaze cooking sugar, butter, and water until thickened.

Once the cake is baked, let it cool for a few minutes before inverting it onto a serving plate. You can brush the glaze onto the cake or pour it over the bottom of the cake while it is still in the pan. This allows the glaze to penetrate the cake and add extra flavor and moisture.

Feel free to get creative with this recipe adding your own twists. Swap out walnuts for pecans or try using different flavors of cake mix and pudding. The possibilities are endless.

So, this holiday season, impress your guests with our Golden Rum Cake. It’s a guaranteed crowd-pleaser that will have people asking for seconds. Get the recipe and start baking today.