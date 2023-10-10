Utah Files Lawsuit Against TikTok for Intentionally Harming Youth

The State of Utah has taken legal action against social media giant TikTok, accusing the platform of deliberately causing harm to Utah’s youth. The lawsuit, filed in Salt Lake City, alleges that TikTok illegally manipulates children into engaging in addictive and unhealthy behavior. Utah Governor Spencer Cox and Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes expressed their hope that the lawsuit would force TikTok to change its destructive practices.

During a press conference, Reyes claimed that TikTok’s algorithm intentionally creates addictive behavior in children providing them with endless, highly curated content. He described the platform as a “slot machine” that hooks kids and keeps them engaged. According to Reyes, TikTok’s algorithm continuously learns to better manipulate children, making it difficult for them to put down the app.

Governor Cox stated that the State of Utah would not stand idly while social media companies fail to protect children. He vowed to hold these companies accountable, saying that Utah would be successful “by any means necessary.” The focus of the lawsuit is to bring about meaningful change in TikTok’s practices to safeguard the well-being of children.

The State of Utah’s investigation into social media platforms extends beyond TikTok. While not disclosing specific names, both Reyes and Cox confirmed that the state is actively investigating other platforms. They emphasized that this lawsuit serves as a warning to other social media companies.

Reyes emphasized that money is not the priority in this lawsuit but rather protecting children from the harmful effects of social media. Any fines and penalties awarded to the state will be directed towards education, mitigation, and reparation for the damages suffered Utah’s youth.

The State of Utah has taken a firm stance against the negative impact of social media on children’s lives. By pursuing legal action against TikTok, the state aims to send a clear message that the well-being of young users must be prioritized over profit and greed.

Sources:

– ABC4