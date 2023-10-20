Amended Summons: Important Legal Notice for Spencer R Silvola

This article serves as an amended summons for Spencer R Silvola regarding a legal action filed against them Discover Bank. The complaint provides details about the nature and basis of the legal action. It is essential for Silvola to respond within forty days after October 20, 2023, with a written answer according to Chapter 802 of the Wisconsin Statutes.

The answer must adhere to the requirements set forth in the statutes, as the court may reject or disregard an answer that fails to do so. Silvola should send or deliver their response to the court at the following address: Clerk of Circuit Court, Douglas County, 1313 Belknap St, Superior WI 54880, as well as the plaintiff’s attorneys at the Kohn Law Firm, with an address of 735 N. Water St., Suite 1300, Milwaukee, WI 53202.

Silvola has the right to seek assistance or representation from an attorney throughout this legal process. However, if no complaint is provided with this summons, they must still respond within the specified 40-day period sending a written demand for a copy of the complaint to both the court and the plaintiff’s attorneys at their respective addresses.

Failure to provide a proper answer to the complaint or a written demand for the complaint within the given timeframe may result in the court granting judgment against Silvola, potentially leading to the award of money or other legal actions requested in the complaint. It is important to note that a judgment could have further consequences, such as becoming a lien against any current or future real estate owned Silvola, which may be enforced through garnishment or property seizure.

This legal notice, dated October 4, 2023, is provided the Kohn Law Firm, S.C., and signed Jason D. Hermersmann, their representative. It is crucial for Silvola to take appropriate action within the specified timeframe and seek legal assistance if needed to ensure their rights are protected.

