TikTok’s Top Sounds of 2023: The Hits that Defined the Year

The digital landscape has always provided a platform for creativity and expression, and TikTok is no exception. In 2023, TikTok became the go-to app for viral sounds and catchy tunes, and we are here to bring you a list of the top sounds that defined the year. Sit back, relax, and let’s dive into the world of TikTok hits.

1. “Surprise Surprise”

First on our list is the beloved sound from Cilla Black’s theme song on the British talk show Surprise, Surprise. This catchy tune took the TikTok world storm, as users found creative ways to bring attention to bathroom theme problems and shed light on mental health issues. Cilla Black’s legacy lives on in the digital realm.

2. “Makeba”

Jain’s “Makeba” pays homage to the late Miriam Makeba, a South African anti-apartheid activist and singer. This song became a viral sensation when it was paired with an SNL sketch featuring Bill Hader. TikTok users from around the world celebrated Makeba’s iconic voice and mission.

3. The Jubi Slide

Who could forget the Jubi Slide? Originated Jouberson Joseph three years prior, this dance resurfaced on TikTok thanks to LAKIM’s track ‘A Pimp Named Slicked Back.’ Users took the Jubi Slide to new heights, performing it on challenging terrains like the beach, grass with cleats, and even in a bear suit.

4. “Close your eyes. Now, feel.”

Barbie’s influence knows no bounds, and TikTok users tapped into the magic of the film with a sound delivered the beloved Rhea Perlman. Set to Billie Eilish’s ‘What Was I Made for,’ this sound became a way for users to celebrate cherished memories of girlhood and embrace their wonderfully weird side.

5. “Taste The Biscuit”

Originating from Vincent Gargiulo’s 2010 film Chickens in the Shadows, this sound took TikTok storm when paired with the vacation walk filter. TikTok users strutted down the beach like chrome ladies, creating a trend that captivated audiences around the globe. Taste the biscuit and savor the flavor of TikTok creativity.

6. “Gimme One Margarita”

Actress and host Angel Laketa Moore’s freestyling skills came to life when she created this sound on her podcast ‘Here’s the Thing.’ Inspired preacher Cindy Smock’s message on drinking margaritas, this sound gained momentum after a remix Casa de Music. The TikTok community couldn’t resist swaying to the rhythm of one margarita.

7. “Sitting is the Opposite of Standing”

Actor Brian Jordan Alvarez’s pro-sitting song became a catalyst for creativity on TikTok. From musical theater adaptations to Gregorian chants, users discovered innovative ways to showcase the beauty of sitting. TikTok truly knows how to turn a simple sound into an artistic masterpiece.

8. “Goth Pound Town”

Closing out our list is the banger that took TikTok storm. Sexxy Red’s “Pound Town” gained popularity on the app, but it reached new heights when producer Boyband added a goth remix. TikTok users made connections to Gotham and Harley Quinn, introducing the world to some of the most unconventional emotional support tools.

These sounds brought joy, inspiration, and creativity to the TikTok community in 2023. Whether it was dancing, celebrating iconic figures, or embracing our quirks, TikTok proved once again that it’s a platform that allows individuals to express themselves in unique and entertaining ways. Set your sights on 2024 and see what sounds will take TikTok storm next!