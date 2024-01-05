Wisconsin Celebrities Embrace the Holiday Spirit on Social Media

Wisconsin celebrities went all out this holiday season, showcasing their festive celebrations on social media. From matching family pajamas to extravagant Christmas transformations, these stars spared no expense in spreading holiday cheer.

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and his fiancée Mariah Riddlesprigger kicked off the trend of matching pajamas with their kids. The Antetokounmpo family sported adorable Hanna Andersson PJ sets, complete with colorful Christmas lights and hot pink Nikes.

Olympic legend Simone Biles and Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens shared a romantic smooch under their Christmas tree, dressed in plaid flannel pajamas. Biles added some extra flair with white feathers on her outfit, and their white tree was adorned with wintery blue bows and silver ornaments.

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon and his wife Gabrielle rocked Burt’s Bees Letters to Santa PJ bottoms, while their son Trey wore a matching onesie. The Dillon family’s festive photo was a hit on Instagram.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and his girlfriend Katya Henry posed in Buffalo plaid PJs with their two children in front of a luxurious Christmas tree. The family’s holiday shoot was shared on their Instagram accounts, delighting fans.

In a surprising twist, drag superstar Trixie Mattel underwent a full Santa Claus transformation her ex, special effects makeup artist Kyle Krueger. The process involved prosthetics, makeup, and even Wisconsin-themed accessories like a cheesehead and Packers cap. The amazing makeover was documented on Mattel’s YouTube channel.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love ended the year on a high note with a victory against the Minnesota Vikings. Love and teammate Aaron Jones celebrated on-field with an interview and plenty of sparkling cider.

Former NFL star JJ Watt and his wife Kealia shared a heartwarming photo of their son, Koa James, in awe of a lit Christmas tree. The Watt family also enjoyed the holiday with Watt’s brother Derek and his family.

“Bachelor” star Nick Viall and his fiancée Natalie Joy celebrated their first Christmas together, with Joy’s baby bump taking center stage in a series of Polaroids. The couple shared their joy and love for their furry friends in the heartwarming photos.

Wisconsin celebrities truly embraced the holiday spirit this year, creating magical moments for themselves and their fans. With social media as their platform, these stars spread joy and happiness during this festive season.