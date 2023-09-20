Parents Speak Out Against Dangerous TikTok Challenges After Kids Land in Hospital

Parents are expressing their concern over the increasing number of children being hospitalized or even killed after attempting viral challenges they see on TikTok. Many popular challenges on the platform have led to dangerous consequences, prompting parents to call for increased responsibility from social media companies.

Jazzilynn Cook, a mother-of-two from Dayton, Ohio, recently had to rush her 7-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter to the hospital after they attempted the “One Chip Challenge.” The challenge involves eating an extremely spicy tortilla chip flavored with the hottest peppers in the world. Although TikTok did not create or promote this challenge, it has gained popularity on the platform with millions of views.

Cook’s children experienced intense burning in their eyes, mouths, and stomachs and had to spend the night in the hospital for treatment. Cook blames social media for the dangerous situation and believes TikTok should be held accountable for allowing such content on their platform.

Tragedies linked to viral challenges on TikTok have been reported in the past. A “Blackout Challenge,” where participants choke themselves to the point of passing out, resulted in the deaths of at least 15 children under the age of 13. Children in Massachusetts were hospitalized after trying the “Trouble Bubble” challenge, which involved chewing a gum containing pepper spray ingredients. A 13-year-old boy died after taking an excessive amount of Benadryl as part of a TikTok challenge.

Parents like Michael and Shonell Green and Dean and Michelle Nasca have taken legal action against TikTok and technology company ByteDance after the deaths of their children. The Greens filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of their 14-year-old son, Tate, who attempted the “Blackout Challenge.” The Nascas discovered that their 16-year-old son, Chase, received over 1,000 unsolicited videos promoting violence and suicide on TikTok before he tragically took his own life.

These parents are now advocating for greater control and management of the content that children view on social media platforms. They believe that more awareness and responsible actions from social media companies can help prevent future tragedies.

