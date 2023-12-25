2023: A Year of Comedy Surprises and Unforgettable Moments

In the world of comedy, 2023 was a year filled with laughter, surprises, and unforgettable moments. From the rise of stand-up specials to the success of hard-comedy movies at the box office, comedy took center stage in the entertainment industry. Despite the challenges posed the Hollywood strikes, comedy continued to thrive through various mediums, including podcasts, social media, and live performances.

When asked about their top comedy moments of 2023, different people would inevitably provide different answers based on their unique tastes and preferences. However, within the comedy community, there were some standout moments that captured the essence of the year. These moments showcased the creativity, wit, and comedic talent of individuals, leaving lasting impressions on audiences.

One such moment was Ego Nwodim’s performance on Saturday Night Live in February. Her sketch titled “Lisa from Temecula” exemplified the magic of a 10-to-1 sketch being irreverent and free from the constraints of satirizing current events. Nwodim’s strong character work, along with the playful energy of the cast, made this sketch a standout. Host Pedro Pascal and Bowen Yang’s infectious giggling perfectly complemented Nwodim’s hilarious antics, creating a truly memorable skit.

Another standout moment came from the show Jury Duty in April. Ike Barinholtz’s dad, Alan Barinholtz, played a crucial role in holding the show together with his calm demeanor and explanation of the premise. The perfect chemistry between the writers, performers, and the endearing participant, Ronald Gladden, transformed what could have been a vicious show into a heartwarming display of human kindness. James Marsden’s aftercare with Ron further added to the authentic and uplifting experience.

In March, HBO’s Succession surprised viewers leaning into its comedic side. The show, known for its dramatic elements, embraced its humor, giving audiences a refreshing and unexpected twist.

On social media, Twitter became a hub for comedy, especially during Hot Labor Summer. The class divide and worker’s rights became prominent issues, and comedians found solidarity in expressing their frustrations. AMPTP lead negotiator Carol Lombardini unintentionally became an unlikely celebrity due to the parody Twitter account created in her name. It became a platform for writers to come together and find solace in dunking on billionaires, providing much-needed comic relief during a tense time.

Lastly, John Mulaney’s first special after his departure as stand-up comedy’s sweetheart, titled Baby J, offered a darkly funny and confessional journey. While the entire special was rooted in reality, one of the silliest yet unforgettable moments occurred during Mulaney’s time in rehab. A phone call from his friend, Pete Davidson, provided a comedic high point, showcasing Mulaney’s ability to find humor even in challenging situations.

These moments, among many others in 2023, highlighted the resilience, creativity, and versatility of comedy as an art form. With each new year, it’s exciting to see what unexpected hilarity and laughter lie ahead.