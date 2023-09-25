Streaming Services Shift Focus to Broad and Inclusive Content, Embracing Universal Appeal

Streaming services are undergoing a significant shift in defining success, with a move towards content that has a broader and more inclusive appeal, according to industry experts. Shows that feature familiar faces and relatable everyday narratives are dominating viewership charts and attracting the most attention.

Initially, over-the-top (OTT) platforms primarily targeted early adopters in the 18-34 age group, offering mature and adult themes that deviated from traditional linear TV programming. However, as the OTT audience base matures and more viewers above the age of 35 embrace these platforms, a transformation is taking place.

Streaming services are now adopting a TV-plus model that goes beyond exclusivity and edginess, catering to a wider range of preferences. This evolution reflects the changing demographics and diverse tastes of the expanding audience base.

Insights from media consulting firm Ormax reveal that Hindi web series like “Farzi,” “Asur 2,” and “The Night Manager” generated excitement and consistently topped rating charts from January to August 2023. These shows share common characteristics, such as featuring popular actors and presenting heartwarming narratives rooted in Indian culture. They are presented in a traditional cinematic style.

OTT executives and content creators attribute this shift towards inclusive themes and storytelling to rapid growth in viewership, including a more mature demographic. In order to remain competitive, streaming services recognize the importance of not excluding any segment of their diverse audience base. Consequently, the industry is strategically focusing on creating content with universal appeal, aiming to provide something for everyone.

Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer for Hindi originals at ZEE5, acknowledged that OTT platforms have expanded their market share curating an expansive and diverse content portfolio that caters to a wide range of preferences. By reaching out to family audiences as well as niche markets, these platforms have successfully attracted not only younger viewers but also viewers across various age groups and interests.

According to a report from Ormax, 12.21 million viewers of Hindi general entertainment channels turned to streaming content for the first time during the lockdown. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly expanded the audience base for streaming services, and the entry of JioCinema this year is expected to further shift viewership from the top 10 cities to the next tier.

Mautik Tolia, director of Bodhitree Multimedia, known for shows like “Class,” highlighted the platforms’ efforts to reach out to more gender and age groups. Recognizing the need to cater to mass audiences in order to expand their subscriber base, streaming services are actively working towards creating content that has wide-ranging appeal.

