Triathlete Sindy Hooper Beats the Odds and Secures Spot in Cancer Clinical Trial

After making a desperate plea on social media for assistance in gaining entrance to a clinical trial for pancreatic cancer, Sindy Hooper, an accomplished triathlete from Ottawa, has successfully secured a place in a US clinical trial. The trial is testing the effectiveness of a new drug designed to treat patients with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Hooper, who has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, carries an altered version of the KRAS gene, which is responsible for most cases of the disease. She received the unexpected news that she had secured a place in the trial last week.

Before being fully included in the stage one clinical trial, Hooper must complete a screening process to ensure her safety and eligibility. The trial is specifically examining the safety and clinical activity of RMC-6236, a targeted therapy aimed at treating advanced pancreatic cancer driven a mutated KRAS gene.

If all goes well, Hooper will begin treatment with the new drug in early January. The goal of this targeted therapy is to inhibit proteins that cancer cells require in order to survive and spread.

The clinical trial, which began 18 months ago, has already shown promising results. Initial results were presented at a conference in Madrid two months ago and revealed that 20% of pancreatic cancer patients experienced a significant reduction in the size of their tumors, with 87% experiencing observable disease control.

Sindy Hooper’s journey has been inspiring, as she continues to defy the odds and fight against this devastating disease. Alongside raising money for pancreatic cancer research, she serves as a beacon of hope for others facing similar challenges.

Source: Ottawa Citizen