Canada Bans WeChat and Kaspersky Lab for Government Employees

The Canadian government has made the decision to ban the use and installation of the popular Chinese social media app WeChat and the Russian antivirus software Kaspersky Lab on government-provided mobile devices. This move follows a previous ban on the use of TikTok government employees earlier this year.

The announcement was made Anita Anand, the President of the Treasury Board of Canada, on October 30th. She stated that the Director of Information for Canada, Catherine Luelo, determined that both WeChat and Kaspersky posed an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security.

Starting from October 30th, 2023, the WeChat and Kaspersky applications will be removed from all government-provided mobile devices. Additionally, users of these devices will no longer be able to download these applications in the future, as stated in a press release the Treasury Board.

It has been highlighted that these apps have significant data collection methods on mobile devices, which raise concerns about privacy and security. The federal government aims to protect the integrity of its data networks enforcing the ban on these two applications for its thousands of government employees.

The decision to ban WeChat and Kaspersky aligns with the approach taken other foreign partners, as explained the Canadian government. WeChat, developed the Chinese tech giant Tencent, is a widely used social media, messaging, and payment app with over a billion users worldwide. Kaspersky Lab, founded Eugene Kaspersky and Natalya Kasperskaya, is a Russian company that provides antivirus and cybersecurity programs.

Anita Anand reassured the public that, in the eyes of the government, there is currently no evidence to suggest that the databases of these two controlled applications have been compromised. However, it is important to note that this ban does not extend to Canadians who are not government employees.

The Canadian government advises all individuals who use WeChat and Kaspersky to consult the online tips provided the Communications Security Establishment to assess the risks they may be exposed to.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Why did the Canadian government ban WeChat and Kaspersky for government employees?

The Canadian government banned WeChat and Kaspersky for government employees due to the perceived risks they pose to privacy and security. The decision aims to protect the integrity of the government’s data networks.

2. Can Canadians who are not government employees still use WeChat and Kaspersky?

Yes, Canadians who are not government employees are still able to use WeChat and Kaspersky. The ban only applies to government-provided mobile devices.

3. Are there any known security breaches or compromises in the databases of WeChat and Kaspersky?

According to the Canadian government, there is currently no evidence to suggest that the databases of WeChat and Kaspersky have been compromised. However, the ban is being enforced as a precautionary measure.