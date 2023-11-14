Ottawa Man Under Investigation for Alleged Hate Crime: A Closer Look

An Ottawa man, Mohammad Assadi, is currently under investigation Toronto police for an alleged hate crime. Assadi recently appeared in an Ottawa courtroom due to bail violations related to outstanding charges, including assault and breaking and entering. While a bail hearing has not been scheduled yet, Assadi is currently in custody until his next expected appearance on November 14.

Toronto Police Service has stated that they are actively collaborating with external agencies and law enforcement partners to address hate-related cases. They are currently investigating numerous hate-related incidents across Toronto.

Assadi has been associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as evident from multiple photos and videos posted on social media. It’s important to note that the IRGC, an arm of the Iranian government operating independently from the country’s conventional military, is not designated as a terrorist group in Canada. However, its Quds Force branch holds such a designation.

Despite Canada’s lack of diplomatic relations with Iran since 2012, Assadi’s online fundraising campaign for a controversial pro-Palestinian activist and his apparent support for Hamas have raised concerns. Police forces across the country are warning about a rise in hate-motivated crimes due to the recent Israel-Hamas conflict.

Ottawa Police have reported several hate-motivated incidents targeting Jewish and Muslim communities. They emphasize their zero tolerance for such incidents and assert that the Hate and Bias Crime Unit thoroughly investigates all reported cases. Those found guilty of committing hate crimes will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Statistics provided Ottawa Police indicated a nearly 24 percent increase in hate-motivated incidents in the city during the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year. Jewish residents have been particularly affected this rise, underscoring the importance of addressing and combating hate-motivated crimes.

