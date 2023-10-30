New Government Policy Bans WeChat and Kaspersky Applications on State-Owned Mobile Devices

The Office of the Treasury Board Secretariat announced on Monday that employees of the Canadian government will no longer be allowed to have the WeChat and Kaspersky applications on their mobile devices. This immediate measure follows the determination made the Chief Information Officer of Canada that these apps pose an “unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security.”

According to government officials, the data collection methods used WeChat and Kaspersky provide significant access to the content of a mobile device. This decision the federal government echoes a similar policy implemented in February for the TikTok application. However, it is important to note that this ban only applies to devices owned the government.

In taking a preventive approach, the Canadian government is proactively safeguarding its systems and information networks to ensure the confidentiality and protection of government data. Anita Anand, the President of the Treasury Board, emphasized the government’s commitment to continuously monitor potential cybersecurity threats and take immediate action when necessary.

WeChat, developed the Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Limited, is a messaging application that offers text and voice communication. While it may not be as popular in Canada as apps like WhatsApp or Messenger, it boasts over one billion accounts worldwide.

The government’s decision to restrict the use of WeChat and Kaspersky applications on state-owned mobile devices aligns with its dedication to maintaining robust security measures and protecting sensitive information. By staying vigilant and proactive, the government aims to ensure the integrity of its systems and networks.

FAQ:

Q: Why has the Canadian government banned WeChat and Kaspersky applications?

A: The government believes that these applications pose an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security due to their data collection methods.

Q: Does the ban on WeChat and Kaspersky apply to all mobile devices?

A: No, this policy only applies to mobile devices owned the Canadian government.

Q: How popular is WeChat?

A: While not as popular in Canada as WhatsApp or Messenger, WeChat has over one billion accounts worldwide.

Q: What is the government’s approach to cybersecurity threats?

A: The government is committed to monitoring potential cyber threats regularly and taking immediate action when necessary to protect its systems and networks.