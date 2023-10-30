The Canadian Government Bans WeChat and Kaspersky Lab Apps Due to Security Concerns

The Canadian federal government has made the decision to ban the popular Chinese social media app WeChat and the antivirus applications developed Russia’s Kaspersky Lab from all government-issued phones. The ban comes as a result of security concerns and a risk-based approach to cyber security.

According to Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board, the government regularly monitors potential threats and takes immediate action to address risks. In a media statement, she highlighted the government’s commitment to ensuring the privacy and security of sensitive information. The Chief Information Officer, Catherine Luelo, conducted an assessment and determined that the suite of applications WeChat and Kaspersky posed an unacceptable level of risk.

The government statement emphasized that while there is no evidence of compromised government information, the data collection methods of these applications provide considerable access to the device’s contents. Therefore, removing access to these applications on government mobile devices was deemed necessary to protect privacy and security.

It is important to note that this ban does not affect private citizens, who are free to make their own decisions about the applications they download and use on their mobile devices. However, the government recommends that anyone using these applications consult the Communications Security Establishment’s online guidance to assess the risks involved.

The decision to ban WeChat and Kaspersky Lab apps follows the previous ban on the social media app TikTok on all government-issued phones. This decision was made after a review found that TikTok’s data collection methods could potentially lead to cyber attacks.

By implementing these bans, the Canadian government is prioritizing the protection of sensitive information and addressing potential security risks associated with certain foreign-based apps. It serves as a reminder for individuals and organizations to remain vigilant and informed about the potential risks involved with the apps they use.

