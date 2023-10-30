New Article: Enhanced Mobile Security Measures Implemented Canadian Government

The Canadian government is taking significant steps to enhance mobile security banning the use of certain applications on government-issued phones. Effective immediately, popular Chinese messaging application WeChat and the Russian-made Kaspersky suite of apps will no longer be permitted on these devices. The decision comes as a result of concerns over potential privacy and security risks associated with these apps.

The Treasury Board president, Anita Anand, stated that WeChat and Kaspersky pose an “unacceptable level of risk.” The government’s chief information officer has determined that the data collection methods used these applications grant them extensive access to the contents of mobile devices, which is concerning from a privacy standpoint.

It is important to note that there is currently no evidence indicating that government information has been compromised as a result of using these apps. However, the government is taking a proactive approach to safeguard its information systems and networks.

Moving forward, both WeChat and Kaspersky will be removed from government-issued mobile devices, and further downloads of these applications will be blocked. The government emphasizes its commitment to regularly monitoring potential cyber threats and taking immediate action when necessary.

While specific guidance for Canadian citizens regarding the use of these apps was not provided, the government considers the decision to use them a “personal choice.” They advise individuals to seek guidance from the Communications Security Establishment’s Cyber Centre when making decisions about their own mobile security.

This latest move follows the government’s earlier decision to ban the Chinese-owned short-form video app TikTok from government devices due to similar concerns surrounding privacy and security risks.

With these enhanced mobile security measures in place, the Canadian government is prioritizing the protection of sensitive information and ensuring the privacy of government-related data on mobile devices.

