Review: “Jaane Jaan” – A Passable Crime Thriller with Spectacular Performances

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor’s latest film “Jaane Jaan” is now streaming on Netflix. Directed Sujoy Ghosh, the movie is an official adaptation of the Japanese novel “The Devotion of Suspect X” Keigo Higashino. Starring Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma, the film tells the story of Maya D’souza, a single mother who gets involved in a crime.

Set in the town of Kalimpong, the film follows Maya D’souza (Kareena Kapoor) as she works in a cafe to support her daughter, Tara D’souza (Naisha Khanna). Maya’s neighbor, Naren Vyas (Jaideep Ahlwahat), secretly loves her and helps her cover up a murder when her estranged husband, Ajit Mhatre (Saurabh Sachdeva), unexpectedly shows up. The film explores the motive behind Maya’s actions and the consequences they have on her and those around her.

One of the highlights of “Jaane Jaan” is the brilliant performance of Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his role in “Paatal Lok.” He brings nuance and depth to his character, delivering a captivating performance. Kareena Kapoor also shines in her role, showcasing her talent and experience. The last 40 minutes of the film are particularly well-executed and filled with gripping moments.

The small town setting is beautifully depicted, thanks to the talented art direction team. Vijay Varma delivers a solid performance as a police officer, exploring a different character from his recent negative roles.

However, “Jaane Jaan” faces some challenges due to its similarity to the Malayalam film “Drishyam,” which is also based on the same Japanese novel. The film’s first half is slow, and the editing could have been improved. The movie also leaves some questions unanswered and ends on an abrupt note.

Overall, “Jaane Jaan” is a passable crime thriller with some gripping moments in the last forty minutes. The film’s performances, especially from Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma, elevate the familiar storyline. While comparisons with “Drishyam” are inevitable, the film still manages to entertain.

