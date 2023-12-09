Netflix’s ‘The Archies’ Faces Backlash for Poor Acting and Direction

Summary: Netflix’s latest film, ‘The Archies,’ featuring star kids Suhana Khan and Kushi Kapoor, is receiving intense criticism for its weak content and subpar performances. Despite aggressive promotion and a star-studded premiere event, the film has quickly become one of the most trolled films on social media platforms.

The much-anticipated release of ‘The Archies’ on Netflix has turned out to be a disappointment for many viewers. The film, which was supposed to serve as a safe launch for Suhana Khan and Kushi Kapoor, has instead become a subject of mockery online.

Netizens have taken to social media to express their frustration with ‘The Archies.’ Numerous troll videos showcasing the film’s flaws, such as the lackluster acting Suhana and Kushi, as well as the seemingly misguided direction acclaimed filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, have gone viral. It appears that the film’s weak content has led to an overwhelming promotion of its shortcomings.

What was meant to be a star-studded affair with renowned celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ranbir Kapoor attending the premiere event has turned into a debacle. Audiences are pointing out the amateurish performances and the overall farcical nature of the film.

‘The Archies’ was expected to garner praise for its young cast and promising storyline. However, it seems to have missed the mark and has instead become a prime target for internet trolls. The film, touted as a ‘starry’ venture, is now being derided as one of the most trolled films on Netflix.

While the popularity of OTT platforms has often been associated with innovative filmmaking and cutting-edge aesthetics, ‘The Archies’ unfortunately does not live up to these expectations. It serves as a reminder that even in the realm of streaming, audiences demand quality content and exceptional performances.