Police Forces Unite to Patrol Maple Ridge While RCMP Mourn Fallen Officer

Officers from various police forces in the Lower Mainland came together to patrol Maple Ridge while members of the RCMP detachment mourned the loss of Const. Rick O’Brien. The Abbotsford and New Westminster police forces were among those who stepped up to provide frontline policing in Ridge Meadows during this difficult time.

In a post on social media platform X, the North Vancouver RCMP expressed solidarity with their colleagues, stating, “We stand together in unity and as a family, no matter the shoulder patch.” The New West Police Chief, Dave Jansen, also extended his condolences to O’Brien’s family and the RCMP community in their time of grief.

The tragic incident occurred on September 22, when Ridge Meadows RCMP officers were executing a warrant as part of an ongoing drug investigation in Coquitlam. During the operation, Const. O’Brien was fatally shot, another officer was shot, and a third officer sustained non-firearm-related injuries. The injured officers have since been released from the hospital.

Const. O’Brien had been a member of the RCMP detachment for seven years and had joined the force in 2016. He was a dedicated officer who had chosen policing as a second career. He leaves behind a loving family.

The suspect, 25-year-old Nicholas Bellemare from Coquitlam, has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder with a firearm. Investigators are urging anyone with information about the case to come forward and contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

During this challenging time, the collaboration between police forces highlights the close-knit nature of the law enforcement community. Despite different shoulder patches, these officers come together as one family to support each other in times of loss.

