Victor Osimhen Left Furious After Napoli Mocks Him on TikTok

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has expressed his anger towards the club after they mocked him on TikTok. The Nigerian international was already upset with Napoli for not allowing him to shoot a charity video.

Osimhen, who joined Napoli from Lille in the summer of 2020, took to social media to express his frustration. In his post, he highlighted his dissatisfaction with the club’s decision to mock him on TikTok, describing it as disrespectful.

The incident has further strained the relationship between Osimhen and Napoli, who have had a rocky relationship since his arrival. The 23-year-old had already voiced his discontent with the club’s handling of his charity video, which he had intended to use to raise awareness and funds for a worthy cause.

Napoli’s actions on TikTok seem to have pushed Osimhen to his limit, and it remains to be seen how this will affect his future at the club. Osimhen, who is considered one of Nigeria’s most promising talents, had high hopes when he made the move to Napoli, but his time at the club has been marred controversy and misunderstandings.

It is important for clubs to maintain a respectful and supportive environment for their players. Mocking a player, especially on a public platform like TikTok, can undermine morale and create a fractured relationship between the player and the organization.

