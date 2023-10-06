Napoli’s Victor Osimhen Faces Challenges On and Off the Field

Summary: Victor Osimhen, who attracted interest from top clubs in Europe during the summer, chose to remain with Napoli. However, he is currently facing difficulties both on and off the field. Osimhen has been the target of controversy, starting with a social media video in which he missed a penalty. As a result, he has chosen to step down from penalty-taking duties.

Victor Osimhen, the Nigerian striker, garnered attention from some of Europe’s most prestigious clubs in the summer transfer window due to his impressive performances. Scoring 26 goals last season, he became the first African player to win the Golden Boot. Osimhen continued his good form this season, netting five goals in seven Serie A appearances.

Despite the interest from top clubs, including reigning Italian champions Napoli, the striker decided to stay put. However, he is currently facing challenges in Naples. Napoli’s official social media account posted a video featuring Osimhen’s missed penalty during a game against Bologna. The video received significant backlash and was subsequently deleted. Fans of the prolific striker felt that the club had forgotten his contributions to their previous Scudetto victory.

As a result of the social media incident, reports suggest that Osimhen has voluntarily withdrawn from penalty-taking duties. In recent matches against Udinese and Real Madrid, other players such as Piotr Zielinski and Matteo Politano have taken penalties instead. The player is said to be enraged the videos and found them demeaning, prompting him to remove himself from penalty responsibilities.

With Osimhen navigating both on-field challenges and off-field controversies, it remains to be seen how he will overcome these obstacles. Despite this difficult period, his talent and potential are undeniable, and he will undoubtedly continue to be a key figure for Napoli.

