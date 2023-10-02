Victor Osimhen Affirms Unbreakable Love for Napoli amidst Social Media Dispute

Victor Osimhen, the Napoli forward, stated on Sunday that his love for the club remains unbreakable, bringing an end to a dispute over mocking videos posted the club on social media. The Serie A champions faced criticism after sharing a TikTok video with a high-pitched voiceover showcasing Osimhen’s missed penalty in last week’s 0-0 draw against Bologna.

The club mentioned on Thursday that they never intended to offend their forward but stopped short of apologizing to him. Osimhen, on his Instagram account, expressed, “Coming to the city of Naples in 2020 was a wonderful decision for me. The people of Naples have shown me so much love and kindness, and I will not allow anyone to come between us.

“The passion of the people of Naples fuels my fire to always play with heart and soul, and the love for the badge is unbreakable as I wear it with pride. I have many friends who are Neapolitans and they have become part of my family and daily life… Let us continue to spread unity, respect, and understanding. Forza Napoli Semper.”

Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, threatened legal action over the video, which was subsequently deleted, while the 24-year-old player removed all images of himself in Napoli’s shirt from his social media accounts. Despite the dispute, Osimhen played and scored in Napoli’s victories against Udinese on Wednesday and Lecce on Saturday, taking his tally to five goals in seven league games this season.

Osimhen joined Napoli in 2020 for a record-breaking fee of €81.3 million ($85.8 million) and played a crucial role in ending the club’s 33-year wait for a league title last season, finishing as the top scorer in Serie A with 26 goals.

