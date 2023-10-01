Napoli Responds to Controversial Video as Victor Osimhen Threatens Legal Action

Venue: Naples

Summary: Napoli’s social media controversy surrounding a TikTok video mocking Victor Osimhen for missing a penalty during a match has taken a new turn. The Nigerian striker has released a strong statement on his Instagram story, denying the accusations made against the people of Naples and expressing his love and gratitude for the city and its supporters. Osimhen is also considering taking legal action. Napoli, on the other hand, clarified that their intention was not to offend Osimhen and have faced criticism due to the video. The club’s social media executive, Alessio Fortino, also announced his departure from the club.

In response to the controversy, Victor Osimhen, who joined Napoli in 2020, has expressed his appreciation for the people of Naples and their support. He vehemently denied the accusations made against them, stating that the love and kindness he has received from the city have made his experience there a wonderful one. Osimhen also thanked Nigerians and others who have supported him.

Napoli, meanwhile, have faced heavy criticism over the TikTok video. However, they clarified that it was not their intention to offend Osimhen. The video, which focused on Osimhen’s appeal for a penalty and included a high-pitched voice, caused controversy and led to Osimhen’s threat of legal action.

The club’s social media executive, Alessio Fortino, also announced his departure from Napoli. In an Instagram post, he expressed gratitude for his time at the club and excitement for future endeavors.

Victor Osimhen’s performance on the pitch has been exceptional, with the striker scoring five goals for Napoli this season. Despite interest from Manchester United and Chelsea, Osimhen decided to stay with the club, having two years left on his contract.

Sources: The Mirror

