Victor Osimhen’s Contract Extension Ignites Transfer Speculation

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has put an end to speculation surrounding his future signing a new contract with the club until 2026. The Nigerian international had previously been linked with a move away from Napoli due to a release clause in his previous contract. However, the new deal includes a revised release clause, which has sparked interest from several top clubs, including Chelsea.

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis announced the contract extension as a special Christmas gift to the fans. While the specific details of Osimhen’s new contract have not been officially disclosed, reputable sources suggest that he will earn around €10m per season. The release clause is believed to be in the range of €130-140m, making the player an attractive prospect for potential suitors.

Despite the contract extension, clubs interested in Osimhen are hopeful of securing his services in the summer transfer window. Osimhen himself is not expected to leave Napoli during the January transfer window as he will be participating in the Africa Cup of Nations with the Nigerian national team.

The relationship between Osimhen and Napoli was strained earlier in the season when the player’s agent threatened legal action against the club over two TikTok videos that appeared to mock Osimhen. However, Napoli swiftly took steps to resolve the issue, with the club’s management and social media team offering their apologies to the striker.

The departure of former coach Rudi Garcia, who had a difficult relationship with several Napoli players, including Osimhen, has also helped improve the atmosphere within the team. Under new coach Walter Mazzarri, the club is hoping to achieve better results, although performances have not been up to par recently.

With an impressive record of 67 goals in 118 games for Napoli, including being crowned Capocannoniere, Osimhen has proven himself to be a highly talented striker. Clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea, known for their big-money signings, could potentially meet the release clause fee for Osimhen.

As the season progresses, it remains to be seen whether Osimhen will stay at Napoli beyond this campaign. If he does leave, the new release clause makes him an accessible target for the world’s wealthiest clubs. For now, Napoli fans are eager to enjoy his contributions to the team for the remainder of the season.