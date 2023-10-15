Boston Celtics Forward Oshae Brissett Takes Fans Behind the Scenes Through Social Media

Summary: Boston Celtics forward Oshae Brissett has joined the growing trend of athletes using social media platforms to share their personal stories and experiences. Through platforms like TikTok and YouTube, Brissett gives fans an intimate glimpse into his life as a player. His goal is to show his personality and let fans get to know him beyond what they see on the court. Brissett’s content includes vlogs and videos dating back to the 2020 Orlando bubble, where he was inspired fellow player Matisse Thybulle’s daily series. He has since continued posting content during his time with the Indiana Pacers but has ramped up his posts since the offseason. Brissett has amassed a following of over 45,000 on TikTok and 9,000 on YouTube, where he shares content about his daily life as a member of the Celtics.

Brissett’s passion for creating content extends beyond showing his personality. He has a love for cameras and technology and has taught himself editing skills. He constantly strives to improve and learn new techniques watching YouTube videos, talking to camera store clerks, and reaching out to creators on TikTok and Instagram for advice and guidance.

On YouTube, Brissett shares long-form videos that include interviews in the Celtics’ locker room, his experiences in Boston, and a behind-the-scenes look at his first week with the team. On TikTok, he showcases fast-paced, well-edited shorts that give viewers a glimpse into what a preseason game day or training camp day looks like for a player. He has even shared an unboxing video where he displays the apparel he received from the Celtics.

Brissett’s content appeals to fans who enjoy getting a behind-the-scenes look at their favorite team. However, while he has considered streaming with fellow Celtics rookie Jordan Walsh on platforms like Twitch, Brissett feels that streaming is not for him and prefers to focus on creating edited content that showcases his personality and experiences.

Sources:

– CLNS Media