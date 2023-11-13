Oscar-Winning Producer and Renowned Chef Join “American Sikh” as Executive Producers

Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor, known for her work on “The Elephant Whisperers,” and Michelin-starred chef and filmmaker Vikas Khanna, famous for “The Last Color,” have come on board as executive producers for the Oscar-qualified animated short “American Sikh.” The film revolves around the inspiring true story of Vishavjit Singh, an American-born Sikh who wears a turban. Despite a lifetime of prejudice and violence, Singh finds acceptance as a superhero character he created.

Singh, also known as Captain America, fights against bigotry and challenges societal perceptions of what it means to be an American post-9/11. As an illustrator, writer, performance artist, and diversity speaker, Singh has faced self-doubt and adversity but ultimately emerges as a symbol of resilience and determination.

“American Sikh” was brought to life through a collaboration between Singh and director-producer Ryan Westra. Melbourne-based production house Studio Showoff, founded Ivan Dixon and Sean Zwan, animated the short film. The studio boasts an impressive portfolio, having worked with renowned names like Childish Gambino, HBO, and Cartoon Network.

The film has received accolades at various festivals, including the Sidewalk Film Festival, San Diego International Film Festival, and the Tasveer Film Festival. Its heartwarming story and powerful message have touched audiences worldwide.

