Title: Exciting Oscar Shortlist Reveals Surprising Contenders

Summary: The recent announcement of the Oscar shortlists showcased some unexpected contenders. Here are the key takeaways from the shortlisted nominees.

1) Unexpected Original Songs

The best original song shortlist features an impressive lineup of talented songwriters, including Billie Eilish, Finneas, Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, A$AP Rocky, Lenny Kravitz, and Halle Bailey. These artists have also been nominated for the song of the year Grammy. The Academy should capitalize on the opportunity organizing a live performance event before the Oscars telecast to generate more buzz and viewership.

2) Netflix’s Strong Showing

Netflix continues to make its mark in the awards season. With its film “Society of the Snow” appearing on four shortlists, including best international feature, original score, makeup/hairstyling, and visual effects, it proves that the streamer’s strategic focus can yield impressive results. Matthew Heineman’s “American Symphony” documentary and Wes Anderson’s “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” also gained recognition. Netflix’s presence in the shortlists is a testament to its growing influence in the industry.

3) Apple’s Surprise Entries

Apple also had a notable presence on the shortlists. Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” earned multiple mentions for makeup/hairstyling, sound, original score, and original song. The inclusion of Apple-produced films demonstrates that the streaming platform is gaining traction in the industry despite initial skepticism.

4) Yorgos Lanthimos and Genre-Bending Films

Yorgos Lanthimos’s “Poor Things” received recognition in multiple categories, proving that the Academy appreciates unique and unconventional films. The movie’s nominations for makeup/hairstyling, original score, and visual effects highlight its intriguing premise. Lanthimos continues to push boundaries and captivate audiences with his thought-provoking films.

5) Surprising Selections from Japan and France

The best international feature category caused controversy this year. Japan’s submission of “Perfect Days” and France’s selection of “The Taste of Things” received backlash initially. However, both films made it onto the shortlist, showing that the Academy recognized their merit.

Mixed Results:

1) “Barbie” Movie’s Diverse Reception

Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” gained significant attention with five shortlist mentions, but it missed out on key categories such as best makeup/hairstyling and best visual effects. The film’s success in the original song category shows a split decision and mixed reception among the Academy.

2) Disappointment for “The Color Purple”

Despite garnering recognition for its score and original songs, “The Color Purple” fell short in categories such as makeup/hairstyling and sound. This setback could be troubling for a musical film.

Losers:

1) Best Picture Contenders Lacking VFX Recognition

The VFX category excluded contenders like “Barbie” and “Killers of the Flower Moon” from the shortlist, favoring other films such as “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and “Poor Things.” The inclusion of “Poor Things” could indicate its strong chances for the VFX Oscar, suggesting it may be a frontrunner.

2) Animated Movies Missing from Best Original Song Shortlist

Surprisingly, no songs from animated movies made it onto the best original song shortlist, except for “Am I Dreaming” from “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” This omission raises questions about the recognition of animated films in this category.