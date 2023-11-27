Fame and Fortune: The Intriguing World of Orry Awatramani

Social media sensation Orha Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, recently made waves as he unexpectedly entered the Bigg Boss 17 house in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. While his presence added entertainment value to the show, a surprising twist awaited the audience backstage. Contrary to popular belief, Orry was not a wild card entry. However, before his appearance, a viral segment shed light on his unconventional profession. It appears that Orry, a regular attendee at celebrity parties, does not get paid for simply making an appearance but receives remuneration for posing with people.

In a clip circulating on social media, Orry divulged this secret to none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. He explained that he doesn’t receive any money just for attending parties, but rather, he earns his income posing with individuals during these events and then posting the photos on his social media handles. This unique approach to monetizing his social media presence has garnered Orry a hefty sum of ₹20-30 lakh per night.

During his stint on Bigg Boss 17, Orry engaged in conversations with fellow contestants, including Anurag Kumar and Munawar Faruqui, in the garden area. During one interaction, Orry playfully pointed out that Anurag and Samarth Jurel were wearing identical hoodies, teasing a connection between them and Isha Malviya, who had a relationship with both individuals. Anurag, in jest, brought up Orry’s social media presence and how he jokingly claimed that all his photos were digitally-manipulated, from his nose to his waist.

Orry’s revelation about his unique career path has sparked curiosity and intrigue among fans and social media enthusiasts. It highlights the evolving landscape of influencer marketing where individuals like Orry have found innovative ways to leverage their popularity and turn it into a lucrative business venture. So, the next time you see Orry at a star-studded party, remember that each pose comes with a price tag, firmly establishing Orry as a trendsetter in the world of social media entrepreneurship.

