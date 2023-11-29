New Article Title: The Real Value of Selfies: Debunking the Glamorous Perception

In the world of social media and instant gratification, selfies have become a common currency of validation and status. But what if we told you that the glamorous perception of earning a whopping Rs 20-30 lakhs for a single selfie with a celebrity is simply an exaggeration?

Contrary to popular belief, the truth about the value of selfies lies in a more modest reality. Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, who gained fame through his appearance on ‘Bigg Boss 17’, recently disclosed that he doesn’t make a fortune from selfies. In fact, he confessed that the statement which sent shockwaves through the industry and made headlines was merely an embellishment.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Orry admitted, “I love the attention my statement about selfies received, but let me clarify that it was an exaggeration. If I truly earned such huge amounts through pictures, you would find me living a lavish life on an exotic island, rather than working relentlessly in Mumbai.”

While the initial revelation created a buzz, Orry expressed his actual earnings from selfies with a touch of humor. “In reality, I consider myself lucky if I receive 20-30 rupees for a selfie,” he said with a smile.

This incident sheds light on the prevalent misconception surrounding the income generated from selfies. It is important to remember that behind the glossy facade of social media, the reality might be far less glamorous than expected. The truth is, most people do not earn a fortune posing with celebrities.

FAQ:

Q: Is it true that Orry earns 20-30 lakhs for a selfie?

A: No, Orry clarified that his earlier statement was an exaggeration, and he actually considers himself fortunate if he receives 20-30 rupees for a selfie.

Q: Are selfies a lucrative business opportunity?

A: While some individuals might earn a substantial amount through selfies, for most people, it is not a significant source of income. The perception of immense wealth is often exaggerated.

Q: Do celebrities charge money for selfies?

A: Although it is not a common practice, some celebrities may charge a fee or participate in opportunities where selfies are available for a price. However, this is more of an exception rather than the rule.