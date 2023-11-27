Orry’s Surprising Income: Exploring the World of Viral Celebrity

The internet sensation Orry, real name Orhan Awatramani, has recently shared the intriguing details of how he makes a living. While many speculated about the source of his income, Orry has finally revealed that he earns a significant amount of money simply posing for photos. This unexpected revelation sheds light on the unconventional ways in which internet celebrities can monetize their fame and influence.

Known for his close associations with numerous Gen Z actresses in Bollywood, Orry gained further attention when he appeared as a wild card contestant on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 17. During his time on the show, host Salman Khan curiously inquired about Orry’s work, prompting the revelation about his income.

Rather than being engaged in traditional professions, Orry explained that he gets paid a substantial sum, ranging from Rs 20 to Rs 30 lakhs, for posing for selfies with people at various events. This revelation astonished not only Salman Khan but also raised questions about the value of such photos and the potential profits for those involved.

Orry’s unique style of posing apparently holds a certain appeal, as he claimed that people feel a rejuvenating effect and even believe that their health problems can be solved through his touch. This uncanny ability, combined with his ever-growing collection of star-studded photos, has contributed to Orry’s popularity among his followers.

Interestingly, Orry also shared a secret to maintaining his extensive online presence—he uses three phones, each designated for different parts of the day, ensuring that none of them runs out of battery. According to him, multiple phones offer multiple benefits, as they facilitate capturing and editing good pictures that can be cherished for a lifetime.

Spanning his ambitions further, Orry expressed his belief that his work is not only for his immediate audience but also for the future. He envisions a world where there will be thousands of ‘Orrys’, spreading joy and creating lasting memories.

While Orry’s revelation may raise eyebrows, it offers a fresh perspective on the evolving landscape of social media fame. It highlights the diverse ways in which individuals can leverage their online presence to generate income, ultimately challenging the norms of traditional career paths.

FAQ:

Q: What does Orry do to earn money?

A: Orry earns money posing for photos, particularly selfies, at various events and charging a substantial amount for each photo.

Q: How much does Orry earn for posing for photos?

A: Orry reportedly earns between Rs 20 to Rs 30 lakhs for posing for photos in a single night.

Q: How many phones does Orry use?

A: Orry uses three phones, each designated for morning, afternoon, and night, to ensure uninterrupted battery life for capturing photos and managing his online presence.