Bollywood Star Orry Opens Up About Recent Feud with Palak Tiwari

In a recent turn of events, popular Bollywood star Orhan Awatramani, famously known as Orry, has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding his feud with actress Palak Tiwari. The incident took place on New Year’s eve when tensions arose between the two, resulting in Orry sharing a screenshot of their conversation, which he later deleted.

Fans were quick to notice the screenshot and speculate about the details of the dispute. However, Orry has now come forward during a Reddit session, questioning why everyone was focused on his reaction rather than asking Palak about her actions. He emphasized that Palak had apologized for something she had done wrong, but the specifics of the situation were not revealed.

Orry further clarified that if Palak had not crossed a line and done something “very very very wrong,” there wouldn’t have been a need for a third party to intervene and ask her to apologize. As evidence of his own character, Orry highlighted that he has never behaved in such a manner before, suggesting that the incident was a result of Palak’s actions that went beyond his tolerance.

While Palak has chosen not to comment on the matter, fans speculated about the involvement of another common friend named “Sara” mentioned in the screenshot. Many assumed this to be Sara Ali Khan, who shares a university connection with Orry and is known to be friends with Palak due to her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s rumored relationship with the actress.

In other news, following the New Year celebrations, Palak and Ibrahim were spotted leaving together in the same car. Both tried to hide from the paparazzi, hinting at a possible relationship between the two.

As the details of the dispute continue to remain undisclosed, fans eagerly await further developments in this ongoing Bollywood controversy.