New Celebrity Orry Joins Bigg Boss 17 – Adding Excitement and Intrigue

The entertainment world is abuzz with the news of Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, making his grand entry into Bigg Boss 17. This social media sensation and self-proclaimed “Bollywood’s BFF” has already amassed a significant following, thanks to his friendships with some of the industry’s biggest stars, including Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

While Orry’s profession has remained a mystery, his appearance on the popular reality show is bound to reveal a new dimension to his persona. Fans have eagerly anticipated his participation, and the release of a promotional video that introduces Orry as the wild card contestant has only fueled excitement further.

In the video, host Salman Khan uses descriptive language to introduce Orry as the favorite of paparazzi and a close friend of film celebrities. Khan even jokingly refers to him as “I am a liver,” referencing one of Orry’s viral remarks. The actor also shares a few fan questions, adding a fun element to the anticipation.

Social media platforms are already buzzing with clips showing Orry on the sets of Bigg Boss 17, adding to the curiosity surrounding his upcoming stint on the show. Additionally, Orry himself has shared some cute selfies with Salman Khan, showcasing their camaraderie and creating even more excitement among fans.

The announcement of Orry’s participation has not only garnered reactions from fans but has also caught the attention of his celebrity besties. Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor, among others, couldn’t contain their excitement and left heartwarming comments on Orry’s social media post.

As fans eagerly await Orry’s entrance into the Bigg Boss house, it is certain that his presence will inject a fresh dose of intrigue and entertainment into the show. With his popularity and connections in the industry, Orry is poised to leave a lasting impression on both the contestants and the viewers.

