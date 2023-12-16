New Weather Patterns for Central Florida

Summary: Central Florida can expect a mix of temperatures throughout the week, with some cooler nights and warmer afternoons. While Wednesday night brought temperatures in the 30s, 40s, and 50s, residents in Orlando should prepare for a slightly colder mid-40s. Marion County will experience even cooler temperatures, with a frost advisory in place as temps drop into the 30s. However, as the work week progresses, afternoon high temperatures will gradually warm up, accompanied sunny weather on both Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures on Thursday afternoon will rise back into the upper 60s and lower 70s, providing a pleasant afternoon for residents. Friday morning’s Share Your Christmas event will be chilly area-wide, with temperatures dropping into the 40s and 50s. However, the presence of sunshine and a southeast wind will help warm up the region into the lower and middle 70s during the day. This weekend will commence with warm temperatures reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. While Saturday may bring a few isolated showers, the overall forecast for the weekend is sunny and dry.

Changes will take place on Sunday afternoon as a cold front approaches, bringing scattered rain and storms the afternoon and evening. However, the rain will clear out late Sunday, leading to a dry start to the workweek. Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, along with rain-free conditions. As a result of Sunday’s cold front, highs on Monday will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

