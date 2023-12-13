Netflix Retires Conductor, Sparks New Opportunities for Orkes

Summary: Netflix has announced the discontinuation of Conductor, the microservices orchestration engine it open-sourced in 2016. While this came as a surprise to the Conductor community, it has created new opportunities for Orkes, a startup founded the original Conductor project engineers. Orkes plans to take ownership of the project through a new fork, promising to maintain a close relationship with the existing community and accelerate innovation. Additionally, Orkes has recently launched an AI Orchestration platform and Human Task, expanding its capabilities beyond Conductor.

Netflix’s decision to discontinue support for Conductor has left many in the open-source community wondering about the future of the popular orchestration engine. However, this move has opened doors for Orkes, the startup founded the very engineers who initially created Conductor while working at Netflix.

As Netflix focuses on realigning its resources, Orkes has stepped up to take ownership of the project and ensure its continued growth and development. Orkes plans to maintain a strong partnership with the Conductor community, emphasizing collaboration and innovation as the core principles moving forward.

Orkes, not content with inheriting Conductor, is also making waves with its recent advancements in AI orchestration. The company has launched an AI Orchestration platform, enabling developers to seamlessly integrate language models and machine learning inferencing into their workflows. With pre-built integrations with services like Azure Open AI, OpenAI, and Google’s Vertex AI, Orkes offers a comprehensive solution for developers seeking to enhance their AI capabilities.

In addition, Orkes has introduced Human Task, a groundbreaking feature that adds a human element to AI workflows. Human Task facilitates the combination of AI-based decision-making with human oversight during critical stages of a business process. This integration of artificial intelligence and human expertise ensures reliable and optimized outcomes.

With its strategic acquisition of the Conductor project and the development of cutting-edge AI technologies, Orkes is paving the way for a new era of orchestration and workflow management. The broader Conductor community can look forward to continued support, collaboration, and innovation under Orkes’ stewardship.