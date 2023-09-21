Cleveland Guardians to Face Baltimore Orioles in MLB Matchup

The Cleveland Guardians are set to host the Baltimore Orioles in a highly anticipated MLB game on Thursday, September 21, at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV, providing fans with the opportunity to watch the action unfold.

The Orioles will send right-hander Grayson Rodriguez to the mound, while the Guardians have yet to determine their starting pitcher. Baltimore has had an impressive season, boasting a record of 95-57. Cleveland, on the other hand, has struggled and currently holds a record of 72-81.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:15 p.m. Central time and will be broadcasted nationally on Fox. For those who prefer to watch online, fuboTV offers a streaming service that includes Bally Sports channels and even provides a free trial.

The matchup between the Guardians and the Orioles marks the fourth time these teams have faced each other in the 2023 season. Both teams have had their standout performers throughout the year.

Jose Ramirez has been a key contributor for the Guardians, leading the team in batting average with .275. He has also hit 34 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs, and has an impressive 78 RBI. Another player to watch is Josh Naylor, who has performed well in the last 10 games with 15 hits, including a home run and eight RBI.

For the Orioles, Adley Rutschman has been a standout player, hitting 27 doubles, a triple, and 19 home runs while driving in 75 RBI. Another player to keep an eye on is Gunnar Henderson, who has hit two doubles, two triples, three home runs, and six RBI in the last 10 games.

Injuries have affected both teams, with the Guardians missing Tanner Bibee, Shane Bieber, and Triston McKenzie. The Orioles have been without Ryan Mountcastle, Terrin Vavra, Felix Bautista, Keegan Akin, and Dillon Tate due to various injuries.

This MLB matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Baltimore Orioles promises to be an exciting game filled with talented players and intense competition. Don’t miss out on the action!

Sources:

– The Associated Press.