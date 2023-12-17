Australian Drummer Colin Burgess, Original Member of AC/DC, Passed Away at 77

Australian drummer Colin Burgess, an original member of the iconic hard rock band AC/DC in the early 1970s, has sadly passed away at the age of 77. The band confirmed the news on its official social media accounts, expressing their grief and respect for Burgess as their first drummer and a highly esteemed musician.

Although no official cause of death has been provided, the music industry has lost a talented artist who made significant contributions during his time with AC/DC. Burgess was recruited in November 1973 to help form the band alongside renowned musicians such as Malcolm Young on rhythm guitar, Angus Young on lead guitar, lead vocalist Dave Evans, and bassist Larry Van Kriedt.

Unfortunately, Burgess’s tenure with AC/DC was short-lived. He was dismissed from the band in February 1974, with the band accusing him of being intoxicated on stage. Burgess later claimed that his drink had been spiked, suggesting that the incident was beyond his control. Subsequently, AC/DC went through a series of drummers before finding a permanent replacement.

Prior to his involvement with AC/DC, Colin Burgess played with the Australian rock group The Masters Apprentices. Their significant contributions to Australian rock music led to their induction into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame in 1998.

The passing of Colin Burgess marks the end of an era for AC/DC and the rock music community. His legacy as a founding member of the band and his undeniable talent as a drummer will forever be remembered.