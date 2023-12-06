Orientbell Tiles Shines the Spotlight on Quality and Authenticity

In an industry often dominated celebrity endorsements, Orientbell Tiles is taking a different approach. The company has launched a new campaign that focuses on its products rather than relying on famous faces to promote them.

The brand film titled “Cinema Kumar” introduces a character who has the power to make any celebrity endorse a product and say whatever he wants them to say. However, Orientbell Tiles has chosen to distance itself from this trend, opting instead to let its quality and product offerings speak for themselves.

The decision comes in response to consumer sentiment, with reports showing that only 25 percent of consumers believe that celebrities actually use the products they endorse. Furthermore, over 50 percent of consumers want celebrities to be held accountable for the claims they endorse.

“We are today making a bold statement: no celeb endorsements, no shallow marketing gimmicks. Orientbell Tiles will stand proudly on its own merit and make shopping for floor and wall tiles easier,” said Alok Agarwal, Chief Marketing Officer of Orientbell Tiles.

The campaign not only highlights the brand’s commitment to authentic substance, but also sparks a broader conversation about the choice between superficial glam and genuine quality.

By deviating from the industry norm, Orientbell Tiles is demonstrating its confidence in the superiority of its products. With a focus on quality and authenticity, the company aims to provide consumers with a genuine and trustworthy tile-buying experience.

So, if you’re in the market for top-notch floor and wall tiles, look no further than Orientbell Tiles. They may not have celebrities vouching for them, but their commitment to quality and substance speaks for itself.