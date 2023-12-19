New Title: Experience the Flavors of Global Tamales at Long Beach City College

Summary: Long Beach City College is hosting the Third International Tamales Festival and Tequila event on December 9th, offering a diverse array of tamale vendors from Mexico, Central America, Venezuela, and Italy. The festival aims to attract thousands of food enthusiasts who are eager to taste the homemade specialties that are part of holiday traditions around the world. Along with the opportunity to indulge in various tamale flavors, attendees can also partake in tequila tastings, learn the art of crafting corn husk art, and enjoy live musical performances and cultural dances. With over 60 pop-up shops featuring Mexican hand-crafted products and holiday-themed items, there will be plenty to explore and purchase. The festival maintains a family-oriented atmosphere and strives to preserve the essence of the tamale tradition. Tickets range from $20 for general admission to $70 for VIP access, which includes entrance, tequila tastings, a beer, a tamale, and exclusive seating close to the stage.

Visit Long Beach City College’s Pacific Coast Campus on December 9th to embark on a global tamale adventure. The Third International Tamales Festival and Tequila will feature a diverse selection of tamale vendors from different regions of Mexico, Central America, Venezuela, and Italy. Indulge yourself in the rich flavors and aromas of tamales from these various cultures, and experience the unique twists and ingredients used in each country’s version.

Tequila aficionados will be in paradise with the opportunity to sample different tequilas and discover new favorites. Expand your knowledge with tequila tastings and learn about the fascinating world of this celebrated Mexican spirit.

In addition to the delicious food and drink offerings, the festival offers a chance to explore the art of corn husk crafting. Learn the techniques of transforming simple corn husks into intricate works of art that showcase the cultural heritage of tamale-making communities.

The experience will be further enhanced live musical performances, including Mariachi Cielito Lindo, La Nueva Ola, Banda Las Angelinas, Spaghetti Cumbia, and captivating Aztec dancers. Immerse yourself in the vibrant music and dance routines that represent the diverse cultures behind the tamale tradition.

With over 60 pop-up shops, the festival is a treasure trove for Mexican handcrafted products, clothing, and holiday-themed items. Delight in the opportunity to explore unique offerings and find the perfect gifts for your loved ones.

Tickets for the event range from $20 for general admission to $70 for VIP access. The VIP experience includes entrance, tequila tastings, a beer, a mouthwatering tamale, and exclusive seating near the stage for an up-close and personal encounter with the incredible performances.

Embrace the spirit of the holiday season and celebrate the rich global traditions of tamale-making at the Third International Tamales Festival and Tequila. Transcend borders with your taste buds as you savor the distinct flavors that make tamales so beloved around the world.