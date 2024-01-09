Fans Celebrate Hyunjin’s Instagram Milestone

Stray Kids’ member, Hyunjin, has reached a significant milestone on social media, surpassing 10 million followers on his Instagram account. This achievement comes less than a year after the singer opened his official account in August 2023.

Hyunjin, known for his roles as the group’s visual, lead rapper, and dancer, has gained massive popularity among fans for his talent and style. His Instagram account (@hyunjinnnn) features glimpses into his daily life through a series of less than forty-seven posts. Despite the limited number of posts, his followers have shown strong engagement, leaving over fifty thousand comments.

As the news of Hyunjin’s milestone spread, fans, known as STAYs, took to social media to celebrate. Trending hashtags like HYUNJIN 10 MILLION and happy 10M flooded Instagram and other platforms as fans expressed their pride and excitement for the artist. One user even referred to him as the “Versace prince,” a nod to his recent appointment as the global brand ambassador for the luxury fashion company.

Looking ahead, Stray Kids have big plans for 2024. They have already teased a third world tour, a fourth fan meeting, and a new album in the works. With Hyunjin’s growing global influence and strong fanbase, it’s sure to be an unforgettable year for the group.

Hyunjin’s accomplishment on Instagram reflects not only his individual success but also the dedication and support of his fans. As his follower count continues to grow, it’s clear that his influence will only become more prominent in the K-pop industry. Congratulations to Hyunjin on this milestone, and here’s to many more exciting achievements in the future.