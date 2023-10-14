Preview: No. 7 Washington hosts No. 8 Oregon in top-10 showdown

The upcoming Week 7 matchup between No. 7 Washington and No. 8 Oregon carries both conference title implications and potential College Football Playoff implications. The Pac-12 conference may be facing an uncertain future, but these two teams have emerged as top contenders in the nation.

Washington has started the season on fire, leading the nation in total offense and outscoring Power Five opponents a combined 68 points in three games. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leads the nation in passing yards with just shy of 400 yards per game. Meanwhile, Oregon has also been impressive, winning its first two Pac-12 games a combined score of 84-12. Their running game leads the nation with an average of 7.1 yards per carry, and quarterback Bo Nix has been highly efficient, completing 80% of his passes.

In the past, Oregon dominated this rivalry, winning 12 straight matchups between 2004 and 2015. However, the recent series between the two teams has been more even, with the last six games resulting in a 3-3 tie. Washington holds an overall advantage in the series, with a 61-48-5 record dating back to 1900.

Both Washington and Oregon have explosive offenses, ranking No. 1 and No. 2 in the nation in total offense. They also rank highly in scoring offense, trailing only USC. This matchup will not only be a showcase opportunity for quarterbacks Penix and Nix, but also a monumental meeting as it’s the first time both teams are ranked in the top 10.

The winner of this game will emerge as a top contender for the College Football Playoff and establish themselves as the Pac-12’s top team. This will be the first major test for both defenses, as they enter the meat of the Pac-12 schedule. Oregon has been particularly strong on defense, ranking in the top 10 in total and scoring defense.

In terms of predictions, although Penix has been explosive, the Ducks have looked like the more complete team. The Huskies are explosive as well, but the Ducks have shown more consistency. However, this marquee matchup is expected to be highly competitive and could go either way. Ultimately, with home-field advantage and a standout performance from Penix, Washington is favored to come out on top.

