New Parking Zones Added to City of Superior

The Common Council of the City of Superior, Wisconsin, has passed an ordinance to amend the city’s Traffic Code, specifically Chapter 112, pertaining to parking regulations. The amendment introduces new accessible parking zones in the area.

One of the key changes is the addition of accessible parking signage at 1809 Baxter Avenue on both sides of the street. This move aims to provide better accessibility and convenience for individuals with disabilities in the city.

The Department of Public Works has been granted the authority to erect official traffic signs in these newly designated parking zones. The inclusion of these signs will help motorists identify the accessible parking spaces and ensure proper compliance with the parking regulations.

This ordinance also highlights the repeal of any conflicting ordinances or parts thereof. The City Council aims to ensure consistency and clarity in the Traffic Code removing any regulations that may conflict with the newly introduced accessible parking zones.

In the event that any section of this ordinance is deemed invalid or unconstitutional a court of competent jurisdiction, it will not impact the validity of any other sections or portions of the ordinance. This provision ensures that the ordinance remains effective and enforceable, even if certain aspects are contested.

The approved ordinance will come into effect upon its passage and publication as prescribed the law. Motorists in the City of Superior are advised to familiarize themselves with these new parking regulations to avoid any penalties or disruptions.

Overall, this amendment represents the city’s commitment to improving accessibility and accommodating the needs of individuals with disabilities. By introducing additional accessible parking zones, the City of Superior aims to create a more inclusive and accommodating environment for all its residents.

Sources:

– City of Superior Traffic Code, Chapter 112 – Traffic Code, Schedule J

– WNAXLP (Oct. 13, 2023)