Long Beach Allocates Funds for Bike Corridor Enhancements

The Long Beach City Council has approved $566,000 to plan for enhanced protections for bicyclists, pedestrians, and wheelchair and scooter riders along the bike corridor on Orange Avenue. This funding will be offset a grant from the California Department of Transportation as part of its Active Transportation program. The Orange Avenue Backbone Bikeway and Complete Street project aims to link North Long Beach with downtown.

The 8.3-mile bike corridor will stretch from Alondra Boulevard to Ocean Boulevard and is part of the city’s Bicycle Master Plan. The total cost of completing the project is estimated to be $13.3 million. The initial phase, which includes plans, specifications, and estimates, will cost $1.06 million and will be funded the Caltrans grant and Measure R, a 2008 measure approved Los Angeles County voters that raised sales taxes a half-cent.

The funding for the Orange Avenue Bike corridor aligns with the city’s Vision Zero program, which aims to decrease carbon emissions, and its commitment to creating a bicycle-friendly town. The funds will help design a corridor with increased safety features to reduce fatal collisions with cars. Special bike lanes will be implemented to give bicyclists their own right of way, and improvements will bemade at street intersections along Orange and Alamitos avenues, including curb extensions and bus islands. Other improvements include pavement resurfacing, better public lighting, and safer sidewalks for pedestrians and people with disabilities.

The Orange Avenue Bike project is one of several infrastructure projects aimed at encouraging the use of public transportation and zero-emission vehicles to reduce smog and dust. The project is currently under review a task force and area residents, and it may be selected to receive funding from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority through the Long Beach to East Los Angeles Corridor Mobility Investment Plan.

Despite raising funds from various sources, there is still a substantial financial gap for the project. Measures such as Measure R, Proposition C, and Measure M have been utilized to cover part of the corridor’s costs, but additional funding is still needed.

Overall, the Long Beach City Council’s allocation of funds for the Orange Avenue Bike corridor demonstrates its commitment to creating a safe and accessible transportation option for residents, while also aiming to reduce carbon emissions and improve the overall quality of transportation infrastructure in the area.

Sources:

– Long Beach City Council Meeting Agenda (October 17, 2023)

– City of Long Beach Staff Report – Orange Avenue Backbone Bikeway and Complete Street project