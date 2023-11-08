A Fresh Approach to Securing Java Applications with Jipher

Java is a widely used programming language known for its security and performance capabilities. In the realm of cryptography, Oracle has taken a significant step open-sourcing Jipher, its Java Cryptography Architecture (JCA) provider. This move reinforces Oracle’s commitment to open source and aims to enhance security and performance in Java applications.

Jipher was originally developed Oracle for its cloud platform, specifically catering to environments with Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140 requirements. It has proven to be highly effective in ensuring the security and smooth functioning of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). By making Jipher open source, Oracle intends to extend its benefits to a wider audience.

The main advantage of Jipher lies in its ability to support algorithms allowed FIPS, including the OpenSSL 3.0 FIPS module. This ensures that Jipher delivers competitive performance, comparable to industry-standard providers like Bouncy Castle or the default JDK providers. Jipher seamlessly integrates with the Java Virtual Machine (JVM) and native code through Project Panama, which facilitates interconnections for optimal performance.

The provider architecture and APIs of JCA offer a wide range of features, including digital signatures, message digests, certificates, encryption, key generation and management, and secure random number generation. With Jipher, Java developers can leverage these capabilities to enhance the security of their applications, especially those dealing with sensitive data or distributed IT environments.

In addition, Oracle has announced its plans to release the Oracle Zero Trust Packet Routing Platform, which will be based on a new open standard for data and network security. This initiative aims to address the growing challenges of securing data in distributed IT environments. By collaborating with other organizations across industries, Oracle will work towards developing this standard to better protect data and ensure secure network communication.

To support the advancement of cloud-native computing, Oracle has committed to contributing $3 million in credits on Ampere Arm-based hardware per year for three years to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) on OCI. This collaboration will combine the power of cloud-native Ampere compute infrastructure with a range of open-source projects hosted the CNCF, providing organizations with robust cloud-native services.

