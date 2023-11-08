Oracle Announces Open Source of Jipher for Enhanced Java Security

Oracle, a leading technology company, has recently made a significant announcement regarding its commitment to open source software. On November 7, the company revealed its decision to open-source Jipher, a Java Cryptography Architecture (JCA) provider that offers exceptional security and performance. This provider has been widely used Oracle’s cloud platform and was initially developed to meet the strict requirements of the Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140.

Jipher has delivered remarkable performance enhancements to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). To further extend its benefits to the wider community, Oracle plans to make Jipher available via open source through the OpenJDK. This move will facilitate support for Project Panama-based Java applications, an initiative aimed at fostering interactions between the Java Virtual Machine (JVM) and native code.

The Jipher provider offers support for a wide range of algorithms allowed FIPS, including the OpenSSL 3.0 FIPS module. Its performance is competitive with other popular providers like Bouncy Castle and default JDK providers. Its features encompass areas such as digital signatures, message digests, certificates and certificate validation, encryption (both symmetric and asymmetric), key generation and management, and secure random number generation.

Oracle’s commitment to advancing network security also extends to the development of the Oracle Zero Trust Packet Routing Platform. This platform is based on an initiative to create an open standard for data and network security, specifically designed to enhance data protection in distributed IT environments. Oracle intends to collaborate with various industry organizations to ensure the successful development of this standard.

Additionally, Oracle is actively supporting the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) providing $3 million in credits on Ampere Arm-based hardware per year for the next three years. This contribution aims to drive cloud-native computing, combining the power of cloud-native Ampere compute infrastructure with open source projects hosted the CNCF.

Through these initiatives, Oracle is demonstrating its firm commitment to open source collaboration, security, and performance. The open-sourcing of Jipher, combined with other advancements in network security and cloud-native computing, reaffirms Oracle’s position as a valuable contributor to the technology community.

FAQs

What is Jipher?

Jipher is a Java Cryptography Architecture (JCA) provider developed Oracle for enhanced security and performance. It supports various cryptographic algorithms and is ideal for environments with strict security requirements, such as those governed FIPS 140 standards.

What is Project Panama?

Project Panama is an initiative aimed at establishing better connections between the Java Virtual Machine (JVM) and native code. It facilitates the development of high-performance Java applications that leverage native code libraries.

What is the Oracle Zero Trust Packet Routing Platform?

The Oracle Zero Trust Packet Routing Platform is an open standard for data and network security, championed Oracle. It aims to enhance data protection in distributed IT environments and involves collaborations with various organizations to develop this standard.

How is Oracle supporting the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF)?

Oracle is providing $3 million in yearly credits on Ampere Arm-based hardware for the next three years to support the CNCF’s cloud-native computing efforts. This contribution aims to empower the CNCF’s open-source projects with the scalable infrastructure required for cloud-native services.