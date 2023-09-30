MrBeast Challenges Viewers with Optical Illusion Challenge on Instagram

Popular YouTuber MrBeast has shared an intriguing optical illusion challenge with his millions of followers on Instagram. The video features two challenges where individuals have to spot hidden people in different locations – a jungle and a supermarket. MrBeast adds a time limit to make things more exciting.

In the first challenge, viewers have a very short window to spot five hidden individuals in a forest. As the video progresses, MrBeast claps, and the hidden individuals reveal themselves. The second challenge takes place in a supermarket, where a woman is asked to locate five perfectly camouflaged people within 15 seconds for a $10,000 reward.

The video, shared a day ago, has already gained over 9.7 million views and continues to attract attention from puzzle enthusiasts. Viewers have reacted to the video, with some finding the forest challenge more difficult and others expressing their inability to spot all the hidden individuals. The video has sparked engagement and discussion among fans.

Optical illusions and challenges have become popular online, captivating people’s attention and testing their observation skills. They often involve hidden objects or people that blend seamlessly into their surroundings, requiring sharp perception to spot them.

Sources:

– MrBeast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CUOTHbiI8_1/

– Hindustan Times: Arfa Javaid, journalist.