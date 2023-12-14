Oprah Winfrey Reveals Her Secrets to Maintaining Weight Loss

Oprah Winfrey’s recent weight loss has been the talk of the town, and she’s not shy about sharing her methods. The renowned host admits to using prescription medication to aid in her weight loss journey, but she also emphasizes the hard work she puts in to stay fit.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Winfrey, who is the spokesperson and investor for Weight Watchers, opens up about the scrutiny she has faced over the years regarding her weight fluctuations. “I have been blamed and shamed, and I blamed and shamed myself,” she says.

Winfrey attributes her success to a combination of exercise, intermittent fasting, and the use of weight loss medications. She reveals that she had prior knowledge of these medications but wanted to prove to herself that she could do it without them. However, after a panel conversation called The State of Weight, in which she learned that obesity is a disease that is not solely about willpower but also about the brain, she decided to consult a doctor and was prescribed a weight-loss medication.

Aside from medication, Winfrey’s weight loss journey has involved hiking and dietary changes. Following knee surgery in 2021, she started hiking every day, gradually increasing the distance she covered. She notes that hiking has made her feel stronger and more alive. Additionally, Winfrey has implemented the “WeightWatchers principles of counting points” and practices time-restricted eating, with her last meal of the day being at 4 pm.

Overall, Winfrey emphasizes the importance of a holistic approach to weight loss, noting that exercise, medication, and dietary changes all play a significant role in her success. By sharing her journey, she hopes to inspire others to prioritize their own health and well-being.