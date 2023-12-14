Opposition Parties Demand Action Against BJP MP Pratap Simha for Security Breach

Summary: Opposition parties are calling for stern action against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pratap Simha after reports emerged that his office allegedly issued visitors’ passes to individuals who breached security in the Lok Sabha. The demands for action draw parallels with the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who lost her membership for sharing her parliament login credentials. Congress MP Manickam Tagore questioned the inconsistency in punishment for MPs over security breaches and called for action to be taken against Simha. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah echoed the demand for a fair investigation and disclosure of the incident. Congress workers staged a protest outside Simha’s office, accusing him of being responsible for the breach. The Trinamool Congress also joined the opposition in demanding that Simha face the same punishment as Moitra. The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered a probe into the security breach.

Several opposition parties are united in their demand for action against BJP MP Pratap Simha, who allegedly played a role in the recent security breach in the Lok Sabha. This incident has drawn comparisons to the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, prompting questions about the consistency in punishment for MPs involved in security breaches.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore took to social media to express his concerns, sharing a picture of Simha with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioning why action is not being taken against the BJP MP when another MP lost her membership for a similar offense. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also voiced his condemnation of the security lapse and emphasized the need for a thorough investigation and full disclosure of details to the public.

Protests have erupted outside Simha’s office in Mysuru, with Congress workers holding him responsible for the breach. The Trinamool Congress, citing the expulsion of their own MP Mahua Moitra, demanded that Simha face the same consequences, arguing that his actions put the entire Parliament at risk.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has responded to the incident ordering a probe into the security breach. Meanwhile, Simha has reportedly met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to provide information on the accused individuals involved in the breach. Further investigations will be conducted to determine the extent of Simha’s involvement and the consequences he may face.

The incident has raised concerns about the efficacy of the security system in the Lok Sabha. It highlights the need for stronger measures to protect the Parliament and its members. The attention now turns to the actions that will be taken against Simha and what this incident means for the overall security of the legislative body.